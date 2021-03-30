Rosaviatsia suspended international flights with Turkey from 13 Russian cities. It is reported by TASS with reference to the text of the telegram of the Federal Air Transport Agency sent to the airlines.

As reported, tourists from Barnaul, Belgorod, Volgograd, Voronezh, Kaluga, Krasnodar, Lipetsk, Nalchik, Orenburg, Saratov, Sochi, Tyumen and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk are prohibited from flying to Turkey and the UK from April 1.

At the same time, international flights from the above cities to other countries with which Russia has resumed air traffic will continue to operate.

On March 16, it was reported that the ban on flights to the UK was extended, where a new strain of coronavirus was identified at the end of last year. The new restrictions will be in effect until April 16 inclusive. The statement says that this decision was made in order to ensure the protection of the country’s population from the spread of a new type of disease.

On March 25, Russia announced the resumption of flights from April 1 to Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka.