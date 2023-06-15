Flight Moscow – Sharm el-Sheikh is delayed by more than 12 hours. As eyewitnesses told Izvestia on Thursday, June 15, passengers are forced to wait at Sheremetyevo Airport due to a possible aircraft breakdown.

“Already swore, already tried to rush. I saw the pilot myself. Looks like it’s from our side. She asked in English “Give me at least some information?”. He said: “In 15 minutes there will be a landing.” It was two hours ago,” says the girl behind the scenes.

Now no one can clearly explain the reason for the delay in the departure, which was supposed to be at 16:10. As the author of the video said, the carrier is an Egyptian airline, whose representative is not at the airport.

It is noted that representatives of the Biblio Globus tour operator said they were not responsible for the work of the carrier. There is no option to change board. For all the waiting time, passengers were given vouchers for food once.

On May 14, at the airport in Istanbul, Aeroflot’s flight to Moscow was delayed by almost 12 hours. While waiting, passengers were provided with food and drinks, as well as hotel accommodation.