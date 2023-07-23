Thousands spent the night on the beaches and in the streets.

Some tour companies, such as Jet2, TUI and Corendon, canceled scheduled flights to the island of Rhodes, which lies southeast of mainland Greece and is famous for its warm seas and archaeological sites.

The fire eroded the trees and turned them black. Dead animals lie on the roads, next to burnt-out cars.

The fire brigade said 19,000 people had been removed from their homes and hotels, describing it as the largest safe relocation of residents and tourists in Greece.

Fires in Greece are a common occurrence, but hotter summers have caused them to become more frequent in recent years, with climate change likely to be to blame.

Coast guard ships and private boats ferried more than 3,000 tourists from the beaches on Sunday, almost a week after a forest fire raged southeast of Rhodes.

Many rushed to leave their hotels when the flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalatos.

People crowded in large groups in the streets under a smoky sky, while the smoke rose thickly over the beaches deserted by vacationers.

Rhodes Deputy Mayor Thanassis Ferinis told Mega TV on Sunday that there are 4,000 to 5,000 people staying in temporary accommodation, calling for donations of essentials such as mattresses and sheets.

Among the tourists on the island of Rhodes were visitors from France, Germany, the Netherlands and Britain, and a hotel manager said that the island could receive 150,000 visitors at peak time. The population of the island is about 125 thousand people.

More than 250 firefighters, supported by 18 aircraft, set up barriers to tackle the fire and protect one of the dense forests and other residential areas from the flames reaching it.

And the Civil Protection warns of a very high probability of forest fires breaking out today, Sunday, in almost half of Greece, with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves in southern Europe and many parts of the world may continue until August.