Home page World

Of: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

The body of a young woman was floating in a dock in Palma de Mallorca. (Symbol photo) © Augst / Eibner press photo via IMAGO

A woman’s body was discovered in a harbor basin in Mallorca’s capital, Palma de Mallorca. Police are now investigating the woman’s identity and cause of death.

PALMA DE MALLORCA – British tourists made a terrible discovery on the holiday island of Mallorca in Spain on Monday afternoon. While strolling along Palma’s popular Paseo Marítimo promenade, they found a lifeless body floating in the harbor basin. They immediately dialed 911 and alerted the police. Now it is determined what happened to the woman.

Information from the Mallorcan newspaper Cronica Balear According to the British couple, they saw the body floating under a small sailboat and called 911. A large contingent of police, sanitary workers and a doctor then came to the scene. Rescuers were able to recover the body a short time later. In June, a German beach holidaymaker died in Mallorca.

Video: “Hell flight” from Nuremberg to Mallorca – man describes emergency landing

Palma de Mallorca: Police identify the body as a young woman

Based on her hair and clothing, police concluded that the dead woman was most likely a woman. According to the Majorca newspaper wore a long bathing suit. According to initial findings, the dead woman was also a young woman who had been floating dead in the water for several days.

There was no information about the exact time of death or the cause of death. As the Majorca newspaper reported further, the police have currently found no signs of violence. Now the woman is to be identified, the investigations have been started. Most recently, the fate of a German family who had vacationed in Mallorca caused dismay. (na)