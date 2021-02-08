Tourists going on a hike in Ireland found a lost dog in the mountains and brought it home. Reported by The Irish Times.

As it became known to the publication, travelers Jean-Francois Bonnet and Ciara Nolan found a golden retriever named Nisha at the top of Lugnacille in County Wicklow. According to tourists, the dog was so weak due to frostbite that he could not move or bark. “This poor thing is curled up on a rock,” they said.

Bonnet and Nolan picked up the pet, covered it with a blanket and carried it on their shoulders for ten kilometers, and then took it to the vet. Later, the couple found the owners of Nis and handed him home.

It turned out that the owners let the dog off the leash and he chased the deer, and then got lost. He had to survive in the snow for two weeks. “We almost lost hope when we lost him, but as soon as we got Ciara’s message and she said she had found our golden retriever … we were so happy. They did a miracle! ” – shared the hostess Nis.

