Tourists vacationing in the mountains of Nepal filmed a powerful avalanche that hit them, and caused admiration on the network. Roller in your Instagram-the account was shared by one of the eyewitnesses of the incident.

According to the traveler, the group spent the night near Lake Capuche, which is considered the lowest glacial lake in the world, and the next morning captured an unusual phenomenon.

One of the recordings shows how a huge avalanche gradually descends from the mountains, raising clouds of snow into the air, and then crashing onto the reservoir. The following footage shows fleeing travelers, dripping with pieces of ice and blown away tents and sleeping bags.

“People take their feet to be saved,” the author signed the publication, which went viral and gained tens of thousands of views.

Netizens were delighted with what they saw and rushed to comment on the videos. “This is incredible! What an amazing yet terrifying experience. I hope they are all right “,” It’s funny that in the footage one of them is just resting in his tent, despite the avalanche haha ​​”,” This is some kind of surrealism! Thanks to the author for the opportunity to see something like this ”,“ Thank you very much for sharing this with us! ”,“ It’s very impressive! Such power !! Awesome video, ”they wrote.