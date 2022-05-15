Sinaloa.- Without being a holiday, bridge or vacation, the port of Mazatlán is visited by tourists who enjoy the attractions that the city offers during their stay, in this weekend.

The most frequented

The beaches are what tourists resort to the most, and this is reflected in the fullness of the bathing areas, mainly Playa Norte, Camarón-Sábalo and Gaviotas. Yesterday, Saturday, entire families came during the day, mainly in the afternoon, to these paradisiacal places, from Isla de la Piedra to Punta Cerritos.

Most of the beaches were kept with red flags due to the strong waves which causes the phenomenon of swell, which has kept the lifeguards of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat on hold, without incidents having been recorded. Music workers, chopped fruit vendors and handicrafts benefit from the visitors who flocked to the bathing areas this weekend.

enjoy the boardwalk

In addition to the beaches, visitors like to walk along the boardwalk, regardless of how hot it is over 28 degrees during the day. Some of the tourists choose to walk on this communication route, from Rafael Buelna Avenue to Paseo del Centenario, almost reaching the Del Crestón hill, where the highest natural lighthouse in the world is located.

Other visitors prefer food or travel on board a vehicle, especially the rental service, such as pulmonias or charioteers.

We recommend you read:

Other points of interest

The historic center is another area where tourism resorts, which since last Friday has been vacationing.