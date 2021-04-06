Tourists staying in Cyprus, before leaving the hotels, must send an SMS message to a special number, or fill out a special form. The general director of the Cyprus Hotel Association (Pasyxe) Filokypros Russounidis told about this rule, writes the Cyprus Mail newspaper.

As explained by Russunidis, the inhabitants of the island, except for the oldest, must notify the authorities about their leaving the house. To do this, send an SMS message to the number +357 8998. The same requirement applies to tourists having a rest in the country.

In the event that travelers are unable to send such a message due to any problems with phones or mobile providers, they must fill out a special form. It will state that its owner lives in the hotel and is a member of an organized tourist group, or leaves the hotel on his own to walk, visit a store or restaurant, etc. Tourists, like residents of Cyprus, can make two exits from the house on weekdays and three on weekends.

Cyprus opened its borders to Russian tourists from April 1 without the mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry of Health of the republic has officially included Russia in the list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter the island. Travelers will not need to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival in the country, provided that they pass two PCR tests that show negative results. Thus, tourists will have to pass the first test 72 hours before entering Cyprus, and the second one – directly at one of the island’s airports, in Larnaca or Paphos.