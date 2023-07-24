A flight landed at Schiphol in the night from Sunday to Monday with people on board who had been evacuated from Rhodes because of the forest fires. There were about 120 passengers on the flight. This concerned both passengers who were already planning to fly to the Netherlands on Sunday evening, and passengers who would actually only return later.

The Flemish Falco (22) was originally supposed to stay on Rhodes until Wednesday, but had to cut short his holiday prematurely because of the forest fires. "We were in a hotel in Gennadi, but that had to be evacuated as one of the first hotels. We saw the flames from our hotel room," he says after arriving at Schiphol. "We were taken to a hotel in the south by bus." According to him, the evacuation went "tough". "There was a mass of people with luggage, but only about fifty people fit in a bus. That was pressing."

When he arrived at the other hotel, it was so busy with tourists coming from other parts of the island that he had to spend the night on the reception floor. “It was also very unclear whether we could fly back and how to get to the airport. Everyone said something different.” In the end he was able to take a bus to the airport to catch the first available flight. “On the way to the airport, we passed our first hotel and saw that it had fire damage. So the evacuation was necessary.”

The hotel in Ixia where Erinn (19) and Linda (23) stayed, in the far north, was used to bring people to safety. "Yesterday, more than ten buses arrived at our hotel with people who had been evacuated. It was very busy. People slept on suitcases and chairs and all the beds by the pool were full," says Erinn. Although they would go home on Sunday anyway, it was still exciting whether the flight would go well. "We are happy to be able to go home."

It is the first direct flight with which the Dutch have been picked up. Forty guests from Corendon were already brought home on Sunday with flights that made a stopover on the Greek island.

Large forest fires have been raging on Rhodes for almost a week, fanned by the strong winds. The south of the island is particularly hard hit. Some 19,000 people have now been brought to safety, according to a government official.