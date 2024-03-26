Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- After the start of Holy Week, tourists arrive at the port of Mazatlán to enjoy a relaxing vacation; however, Two women were captured enjoying the “open air” while strolling along the boardwalk.

Through X (formerly Twitter), the video circulates where two tourists board a vehicle they lift their blouse while there were people recording them on the Mazatlán boardwalk.

“Something good,” says the man who was recording to the tourists who even have a sex toy in their hand.

“Come to Mazatlán, race!”invites the cameraman, who was traveling along the boardwalk with pneumonia.

They had no shame / Photo: Capture

“Ira wacha the boardwalk, in pure Lent where you don't eat meat.” He ends by saying in the video.

The tourists of Mazatlán were excited / Photo: Capture

Social media users reacted to the video that sparked a debate, since recently Tourists have supposedly been complaining about banda music In the beach area, however, they don't mind getting naked in public while people are with their families enjoying their vacation.

“They don't even respect Holy Week anymore“, “Then they say that they lack respect for the band.” Users commented.

