Daily Mail: Tourists’ dash to sun loungers at Spanish hotel caught on video

Tourists running to sun loungers by the pool at a hotel in Spain was caught on video. Footage from a popular European resort is published by Daily Mail.

According to the tabloid, the footage was taken at the Villa Romana hotel in Tarragona, Catalonia. The video shows guests crowding around the door that leads to the pool. As soon as a security guard opens it, the guests rush to the sun loungers. They push each other to squeeze through the door.

Earlier, tourists from the UK attacked a Spanish family with two children due to a lack of free places on sun loungers. The men threw the woman off the sun lounger, dropped it on the vacationer’s foot and scared her daughters.