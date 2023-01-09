The Sun: tourists advised not to wear cargo pants and flip flops to the airport

Travelers were named five items of clothing that could delay check-in at the airport. Writes about it The Sun.

So, you should not wear cargo pants on trips in which you have to fly. According to travel expert Cheryl Nelson (Cheryl Nelson), such a wardrobe item can cause problems during screening by airport security due to the large number of pockets. “With these pants, it’s easy to forget something in one of the pockets, like keys, a money clip or a small water bottle,” she explained.

In addition, sneakers can slow down the screening process before boarding the plane, since tying and untying shoelaces can become a problem when time is short. Also, tourists were advised not to wear flip flops at the airport, as security officers may be asked to take off their shoes and you will have to go barefoot through the metal detector.

According to the authors of the material, large jewelry and belts are also not the most travel-friendly accessories. They will have to be removed during security screening, which will also extend the time spent on the security procedure.

Earlier in December, a former flight attendant named on-board headphones one of the most dangerous items for passengers. According to the flight attendant, headphones on board the aircraft can contain a lot of germs and dirt, as dozens of people use them daily.