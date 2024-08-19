Home World

From: Romina Kunze, Stella Henrich

Austria’s Alps are struggling with the consequences of storms and mass tourism. The situation is escalating and is attracting prominent voices.

Mazzin Val di Fassa – Heavy storms and landslides had Austria The renowned ski resort of St. Anton am Arlberg was badly affected, with mudslides devastating hotel cellars, among other things. Despite the destruction, local tourism is hoping that skiers will return in the winter. But can nature still cope with mass tourism?

Bans and instructions are simply ignored by many visitors, complains an Alpine innkeeper. The situation on site is worrying. Tourism is taking a heavy toll on nature. (Symbolic photo) © Manuel Geisser/Imago

Leaving rubbish and ignoring bans: Alpine host scolds mountain visitors

Mountaineering icon Reinhold Messner has been calling for a better distribution of tourist flows for some time. He publicly expressed his wish to introduce a fee for the use of mountain passes in his home regionHe even wants to have some passes closed completely. Martin Riz, the manager of the Antermoia refuge in the Dolomites, is also concerned. The current situation is alarming.

“I’ve only been here for a short time,” Riz told the news portal The DolomitesNevertheless, he has already noticed significant changes in this short time. The mountain guide sees the cause in a lack of respect, especially for the “rules of the mountains”. He complains about rubbish on the paths and in front of the refuge, dog excrement and tourists who swim in the alpine Antermoia Lake instead of respecting nature.

According to Riz, camping has become a widespread problem. Bans are simply ignored and tourists camp illegally in front of the hut. Duilio Boninsegna, manager of the Pradidali hut in Trentino-South Tyrol, also points out the problems. In the past, “mountain experts” came who didn’t even think about showering, but now hikers come who wash themselves and look for a single room, Boninsegna complains at The Dolomites.

Negative effects of mass tourism: former ski pro concerned about the cultural landscape of the Alps

But not only representatives of Alpine clubs in South Tyrol are outraged by the behavior of many guests, Even locals are annoyed in many placesMany regions are therefore levying extra taxes to counteract the masses of visitors. Venice has been charging an entrance fee since April – similar to what Reinhold Messner demands for the Dolomite mountains.

With the upcoming Winter Olympics in mind, nature is already at its limit. In an ARD documentary, former ski racer Felix Neureuther sharply addresses the local grievances and calls for change. “For me, this is what we must preserve for future generations: the natural cultural landscape in the Alps, the fascination of the mountains, protected habitats, established places, culture and nature in balance,” says Neureuther.