Home page World

From: Michelle Brey

Split

In Venice, a fight occurred in St. Mark’s Square. © BOBOROCK/Twitter

Waiters and tourists get physical at St. Mark’s Square. A video captures everything. The possible trigger is also known.

Venice – The lagoon city of Venice is popular and expensive. Every year millions of people stream through the narrow streets and along the numerous canals. From 2024, tourists will have to pay an entrance fee for a day visit. While normally only the pigeons in St. Mark’s Square cause a stir, a real fight broke out in a café: tourists against waiters, with fists and chairs.

Italy: Brawl at St. Mark’s Square in Venice – video shows scenes

Let your gaze wander over St. Mark’s Square while enjoying an iced coffee: Venice has its advantages and enchants many people. But not all holidaymakers were able to enjoy such a quiet moment on September 21st. Because there was an extreme argument in broad daylight at the Gran Caffè Chioggia. As seen in a video, several waiters clashed with some tourists – four were involved, according to media reports.

It wasn’t just fists flying. The waiters also tried to help with chairs. They seemed to literally want to throw the vacationers out of the café. When the situation had almost de-escalated, an employee struck again.

Brawl at St. Mark’s Square in Venice: What was the background?

Apparently the restaurant staff did not allow the tourists to access the toilet because they had not consumed anything. This is what the Italian newspaper says La Nuova Venezia as the trigger for the fight. The guests then became violent. “I don’t think we’ve ever seen scenes like this in St. Mark’s Square,” city councilor Sebastiano Costalonga told reporters Antenna Tre. He also alluded to the “rudeness of some tourists.”

Italy is generally taking tough measures. Some rules also apply in Venice. If this is not followed, it can become extremely expensive for holidaymakers. There is a risk of penalties of up to 500 euros. In any case, the four tourists involved in the fight didn’t exactly cover themselves with fame in front of the locals. (mbr)