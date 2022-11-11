National proud! The vocalist Rui Pereira from the musical group Tourista spoke with La República to tell more details of the show that will be offered live this November 13 and 14 at the National Stadium, where they will be the opening act for reggaeton singer Bad Bunny, who produces urban songs that do not resemble anything to the fusion of other genres.

In addition, they explained the novelties that they will present to their fans on stage, such as the collaboration of three musicians who will accompany them on the show. They also detailed how they assume the ‘hate’ that they have shared on networks for not belonging to reggaeton and, even so, being the opening act for the interpreter of “callaita”, “I behaved nice” and other hits.

“How did they take the news?”

—We were aware that we were going through a process to find out if there was a possibility, but we never considered it real. We consider that it was a failed attempt and it was not going to come true. Suddenly, time passed and it was more and more likely to be so. A few days ago we got the news and it was strange because we are excited, but it was terrifying to face such an important challenge with such little time. From there we work hard and evenly to work on a special show and live up to it. It has moved us a lot, but it generated quite an adrenaline rush. You have to be strong and solid because that notoriety can stun you a bit.

– Bad Bunny asked them to be the opening act or did they follow a casting?

—It was a casting, but nothing would have happened if your team hadn’t reviewed our project, music, background, credentials; and they made the decision. It is not free. I know that there are many artists who deserve to be in that showcase, but it fell to us and we are grateful for that.

—How is Bad Bunny’s music similar to yours?

—We come from the indie or alternative rock school, but little by little we ventured into urban sounds, such as dembow and bombaton. We also have trap elements that are more present in the new singles. in the album YHLQMDLG from Bad Bunny there were many songs with very rock arrangements. “I dress like this” is a song with a super-heavy electric guitar and an alternative 90s rock drum. That’s what we always liked to do: merge. The music that he makes and ours always merged makes us be in the same section.

What surprises do you have for this November 13 and 14?

We know that it is a very important showcase and we want to share it with other artists that we consider very talented. We have three guest musicians who will be part of our show. We already tested with them and the results are incredible.

How do you take the criticism from Twitter, after being announced as the opening act for Bad Bunny?

Every time an artist is announced for any international show there are the same criticisms. There is always a group that is in favor and celebrates the selection; there are others who are against it. That will never change. What we value a lot is that there are many new people who did not know us, listened to our music, connected with us and write us positive things. The people who complain have their reasons, but they do not add anything to the show or the national artists or the content on social networks.