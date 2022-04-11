After the successful launch of his song “No Me Arrepiento”, tourist joins the national band Suerte Campeón to resume their concert “This is not a meme, this is real”, which had to be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This show will take place on Friday, April 15 at the Yield Bar in downtown Lima, and tickets are available on the Joinnus website.

For his part, after the premiere of his second studio album, “The world is a horrible place with beautiful details”, and being chosen to open the concert of the American band The Drums, Suerte Campeón prepares its return to the Center of Lima with its best songs to offer a complete show to all its followers and present its most recent production.

Rui Pereira enthusiastic about the presentation with Suerte Campeón

“ Some time ago our friends from Suerte Campeón were releasing memes and comments on networks, we began to respond following the thread of each joke and it occurred to us that it would be fun to do a concert together based on that phenomenon. This is how the name was born, the communication was a success and many tickets were sold, but the pandemic arrived and it could not materialize. Today, two years later, we make this concert a reality, where we have also invited our friends from Dan Dan Dero”, comments Rui Pereira in a statement.

On the other hand, “No Me Arrepiento” is Tourista’s first single of the year, which will be part of their third album. This song fuses alternative rock and trap, with a contemporary pop profile that characterizes the group. The video clip directed by Rui Pereira can now be seen on Youtube.

Tourista Photo: diffusion

Tourista resumes show after the pandemic

The trio made up of Rui Pereira (vocals and guitar), Genko (guitar and synthesizers) and Sandro Labenita (drums) returns after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic and refreshes 2022 with “No Me Arrepiento”, a song that It was composed during a band rehearsal and produced in Lima by Alejo León from Big Monster.