A yacht is engulfed in flames in the Red Sea off Egypt. Numerous people save themselves on inflatable boats. Three tourists are still missing.

Marsa Alam – A huge fire broke out on the yacht “Hurricane” off Egypt on Sunday (June 11). Footage shows flames erupting from the boat. The yacht was on a diving trip on the open sea north of Marsa Alam, reports among others Picture. The small town on the Red Sea is particularly popular with holidaymakers.

Egypt: Yacht is on fire – three people missing

A total of 29 people were on board the “Hurricane”, including people from Great Britain and locals, reported DailyMirror. A large part could be evacuated with lifeboats. However, three British tourists are still missing. A search party is to locate the vacationers.

JUST IN: A fire broke out aboard a tourist boat carrying 29 people in the city of Marsa Alam, Egypt. pic.twitter.com/AFDTQfx9rJ — Insider Corner (@insidercnews) June 11, 2023

The fire broke out during the briefing before the dive, the tour operator told Tornado Marine Fleet DailyMirror. According to this, the fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. when tourists wanted to observe sharks and dolphins in the Elphinstone reef. According to initial investigations by the local authorities, the fire is said to have been caused by a fault in the engine room. Only recently did the popular holiday destination hit the headlines. A tourist has been killed in a shark attack in Egypt. (cheese)

