The husband of Adrienne Vaughan, the American tourist who died in a boat accident in Amalfi, demands truth and justice

10 days after the terrible accident at sea in Amalfi which cost the life of the 44-year-old American Adrienne Vaughan, her husband spoke for the first time, who miraculously survived along with their two children. Mike White, this is his name, asks for privacy and respect in this delicate moment and demands that the Italian justice system clarify the matter to the end.

It was last afternoon Thursday 3 August and an American family, a man, a woman and their two children were enjoying a boat trip on the beautiful Amalfi coast.

Shortly before 18:00 the tourist sailboat that the family had rented stopped collided with a private vessel and the consequences of the impact were devastating.

Adrienne Vaughan was thrown overboard and ended up on the propellers of the engine.

Immediately rescued at sea, she was transported ashore by some private boats in support of the Coast Guard of Amalfi and there, waiting for her, there was already an air ambulance that transferred her with extreme urgency at Salerno hospital.

Unfortunately, despite the prompt intervention of the emergency services, there was nothing that could be done for the 44-year-old and it was declared his death shortly thereafter.

His husband Mike remained wound to one shoulder, while i two sons of the couple came out miraculously unharmed.

The grief of Adrienne Vaughan’s husband

There power of attorney of Salerno immediately opened a file of investigation for the crimes of manslaughter and shipwreck.

The coroners and experts appointed in recent days are carrying out the autopsy and all test necessary to clarify the matter as much as possible. The goal is to understand perfectly what happened and identify, if any, the responsibility and who they belong to.

In this very difficult time, Mike Whitehusband of the victim, asks for them to come respect pain and privacy his and his children. The man also claims that justice takes its course and that the Italian authorities investigate to clarify the matter completely. Fanpage.it quoted his statement: