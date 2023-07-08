A Mexican tourist with US nationality was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark while diving in the Galapagos Islands.

The emergency doctor at the Santa Cruz Island hospital, Renato Pacheco, told the AP agency that the victim was a 40-year-old woman. “She is stable, she is conscious, she underwent surgery on the lower right extremity. She did not lose her leg,” she added. He stressed that the woman never lost consciousness or mobility in her leg and foot.

The Ecuadorian Navy reported in a statement that the injured tourist had been transferred by helicopter from the town of Puerto Ayora, on Santa Cruz Island, to San Cristóbal Island, from where a military plane left for the city of Guayaquil to continue treatment. doctor.

I felt like a blow, so I didn’t realize what it was, but since I was swimming, my leg felt numb. See also France, the union leader asks to "pause" the pension reform

The AP agency had access to the passport and was able to identify that the tourist was called Delia Yriarte. In an interview with Teleamazon The woman recounted: “I felt like a blow, so I didn’t realize what it was, but since I was swimming I felt my leg numb (…) when I turned around I saw that there was blood.”

According to information provided by members of the Navy, who responded to the emergency, The shark attack occurred in the vicinity of the Mosquera islet, where the woman and other tourists were diving to observe marine species.

The archipelago of the Galapagos Islands is a wildlife sanctuary in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a thousand kilometers from the Ecuadorian coast, where tourists usually do diving activities to observe whales and sharks of species such as hammerheads, tigers, whale sharks, and blacktip sharks. .

The Islands were declared in 1979 by UNESCO Natural Patrimony of Humanity, given that it has terrestrial, marine, animal and plant species that are unique in the world and in which the English scientist Charles Darwin was inspired to formulate his theory of evolution.

