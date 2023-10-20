Many people who decide to travel to the United States and acquire their tourist visa think that they can stay longer than what is established in this permit.

The norm records that in the case of Colombians, even if they have a visa whose validity is 10 years, They can only stay a maximum of six months in a row in US territory.

Therefore, keep in mind that this is what can happen to you if you comply with this regulation.

According to Portafolio, with the immigration law these are the sanctions you could face if you fail to comply:

If it goes from one to 180 days, it will enter the illegal category and this could affect your future procedures.

If you exceed 180 days up to 360, you will be prohibited from entering for the next three years.

If you stay more than a year, you will be prohibited from entering the United States for the next 10 years.

Also, keep in mind that in any of these cases your visa will be canceled and there is a high possibility of being deported to the country of origin.

To avoid this type of inconvenience, what you should do is extend the period for which you will remain in the United States. This is done through the United States Citizenship Immigration Service, by filling out the I-539 form found on the USCIS ELIS platform.

It should be noted that carrying out this procedure is not a guarantee that you can extend your time of stay, since you must meet five requirements:

Have been lawfully admitted to the United States with a nonimmigrant notice.

Visa status must be current.

Not having violated the conditions requested for admission.

Not having committed any crime during your stay.

Have your passport valid even for the time in which the extension would be requested.

Also, keep in mind that the response to this procedure is not immediate and that could take up to 45 days

Therefore, always keep in mind that evading US law It will have consequences for future trips to this countryso it is advisable to abide by all the rules that it registers.

For more information, you can visit the website: https://www.usa.gov/es/agencias/servicio-de-ciudadania-e-inmigracion-de-estados-unidos

LUZ ANGELA DOMÍNGUEZ CORAL

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

