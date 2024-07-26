Home page World

Following investigations by the Italian public prosecutor’s office, an entire village in Bova Marina was confiscated. The residents had to leave their homes.

Bova Marina – 40 years ago, the idyllic tourist village “The Ionian Pearl” was founded in Bova Marina in the metropolitan city of Reggio Calabria in Italy. The picturesque location and charming architecture attracted many people. Over time, a total of 105 holiday homes were built, accommodating around 150 residents. Now the former holiday paradise is the scene of a dramatic turning point: the Italian police confiscated the tourist village.

Police confiscate entire village in Italy: Tourist village built in violation of regulations

According to the Italian news agency Ansa the 150 residents were evicted from their homes. The reason for this drastic measure: the houses had been built illegally in a protected area in Calabria. This was shown by investigations led by the Public Prosecutor of the Republic of Reggio Calabria, Giovanni Bombardieri, together with the Deputy Public Prosecutor Walter Ignazitto and the Public Prosecutor Margherita Saccà.

During the investigation, it emerged that the tourist village in Bova Marina had been built in violation of the provisions of the Navigation Code. Furthermore, the village is located in a protected area of ​​community importance, which is part of the maritime state property. This area is subject to strict landscape-ecological, archaeological and seismic protection regulations.

Tourist village confiscated in Italy: What happens to the 150 residents?

What will happen to the 150 displaced residents is not yet known (as of July 26, 2024). What is certain is that the tough action of the Italian police is a clear signal against illegal construction projects in protected zones. The authorities are not even stopping at smuggled alcohol: In 2023, the police in Italy confiscated a large quantity of smuggled beer from Germany shortly after the Brenner Pass. The drivers’ excuses were of no use. (cln)