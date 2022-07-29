Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Against a palm tree, a tourist passenger truck ended its trajectoryafter colliding with a small vehicle in the residential area of ​​Balcones de Loma Linda in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Municipal Traffic Police did not register people requiring hospital careafter the spectacular road accident.

The car mishap happened at around 2:15 p.m., at the intersection of Paseo Claussen and Avenida Ignacio Zaragoza, a few meters from the Glorieta Sánchez Taboada.

Reports collected indicate that before the collision, a tourist passenger truck was circulating from north to south Claussen and when it arrived in Zaragoza its driver apparently did not make his mandatory stop.

Said imprudence caused the rental service transport to collide with a red car. For later impact with the trunk of a palm tree that is in the middle of the median.

The crash against the tree caused part of its leaves to fly out at the end of the aforementioned communication vis.

While traffic agents became aware of the fact, a crane was in charge of removing the trees damaged by the road crash.