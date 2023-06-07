Motorcycling enthusiasts are well aware of the dangers of tourist trophy, historic and mythological race that takes place in the first week of June on the 60 km road course of the Snaefell Mountain Course on the Isle of Man. Valid as the British GP from 1949 to 1976 for the World Championship, it was later excluded from the calendar for reasons of security, given its clambering between houses, low walls and light poles, often accompanied by decidedly non-ideal climatic conditions.

Here was born the legend of Joey Dunlop, winner of 26 times, but also track racing champions such as Mike Hailwood, Giacomo Agostini and Phil Read can boast several victories at the TT, 14, 10 and 9 respectively. But there is no doubt that the race on the Isle of Man either the most dangerous race in the worldgiven that as of 2022 the number of pilots killed had reached a whopping 264.

Spain mourns Raul Torras

Following an accident that took place on the third and final lap of the Supertwin race, Raul Torras lost his life. The experienced driver – 46 years old – was Spain’s leading exponent of road racing, having also participated in the North West 200, the Ulster GP, the Macao GP, as well as endurance competitions such as the 24 Hours of Catalonia and championships such as Superbike Spanish.

Torras was participating in his fifth edition of the Tourist Trophy.

The organizers made the disappearance of the unfortunate driver official in a note: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the loss of Raul Torras Martinez following an accident on the last lap of today’s Supertwin Race. Our deepest condolences go out to Raul’s family and friends. He was an incredibly popular member of our paddock. He had an infectious smile and an obvious love for the TT, which was evident to anyone lucky enough to meet him. We lose a passionate and spirited gentleman. His loss will be deeply felt by the entire TT community”.