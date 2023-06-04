Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Split

Holidays under palm trees by the sea: Young tourists are often drawn to the Balearic Islands, especially Mallorca. © IMAGO / Eibner



When on holiday in Mallorca, young tourists in particular make a fool of themselves again and again. When “Balconing”. Complaints rain down, a hotel manager explains the problem.

Palma de Mallorca – Man is descended from apes. Both are primates, have a common ancestor, the DNA is almost completely the same in some cases.

But when it comes to climbing, the monkeys definitely have the point. Humans, on the other hand, generally feel more comfortable on the ground. But he also tests his skills in the layers above from time to time.

Exactly this way of making a fool of oneself is causing trouble in Mallorca this holiday season. Like the newspaper Ultimate Hora reported, there were complaints from residents who had to watch how German vacationers jumped from balcony to balcony in a hotel or climbed around on the parapets. Among connoisseurs, this is called “balconing”, because it is not really a new phenomenon. And it’s punishable.

Hotel director on balconing: “Young people want a holiday with party, fun and alcohol”

Juan Manuel Ordinas, director of the Hotel Teide in Arenal, has his say in the newspaper. The party stronghold, in which especially the Ballermann attracts young and drinking vacationers. He can understand the discomfort of the neighbors and local residents and apologize for the inconvenience, the hotel boss said: “But we have to be realistic and understand that we have a hotel full of young people who come to have a good time, to be around you Enjoying holidays with party, fun and alcohol.”

However, he also emphasizes that there are limits: “In this hotel we apply the tourism law issued by the government and all guests sign a form at the entrance informing them that they will be evicted from the hotel if they jump from the balcony do or behave impolitely.” Hotel guests have also been kicked out for this reason.

A security guard is on duty at night. In addition, the staff would have a special eye on such activities. At the same time, according to the report, the hotel management acknowledged an incident from last year when drunk tourists jumped onto a neighbor’s terrace to sit on the sofa and have a beer. The police would have been involved and the matter would have been resolved.

Video: Mallorca storm – torrential rain floods parts of the island

Balconing on a holiday in Mallorca: the newspaper provides photos as evidence

The Mallorca Magazine, a German-language sister newspaper, provided photographic evidence of another case. It shows a person in a yellow hat and patterned shorts and matching top climbing over a balustrade from one balcony to the other, which doesn’t seem to be a real challenge in this case. Another photo shows a group and at best gives a hint of excess.

Accordingly, the neighbors assume that the balcony climbers were drunk and possibly under the influence of drugs. And they don’t care if there are complaints about their behavior. It is feared that the tourists could fall off in exuberance.

In 2018, several deaths related to “balconing” made headlines. At that time, a 23-year-old German fell from the twelfth floor and could not be saved. There was talk of courage tests.

Many balconies offer opportunities: Tourists try their hand at balconing when on holiday in Mallorca. (Iconic image) © IMAGO / Eibner



How does the hotel react to balconing? Director would put guests out on the street

Since then, the daring balcony campaigns have repeatedly made headlines. As the Majorca newspaper reported last year in connection with the arrest of three young Dutchmen, such excesses can be punished with fines of between 6,000 and 60,000 euros.

In addition to Playa de Palma, the party stronghold of Magaluf, which is particularly popular with Britons, also has many cases of “balconing”. There have been several deaths there over the past year.

Ordinas names im Mallorca Magazine also his dilemma: Often he would only find out about the incidents afterwards, when the guests had already left. Otherwise he would throw the troublemakers out with the help of the local police, and they would never see their lodging money again. However, it is then possible for the uninvited guests to stay in another hotel. Because this is not prohibited by the law. (mg)