New details have become known in the case of the death of a pregnant woman, whose murder her husband is suspected of. Writes about this Mirror.

According to court records, 40-year-old Hakan Aysal was walking with his wife Semra Aysal in a beautiful mountainous area near the Turkish city of Fethiye. After the woman fell off a rocky cliff, the tourist went to seek help and turned to a passing driver.

Sait Erturk, speaking as a witness, stated that Aisal had indeed stopped his car on the road and reported the death of his wife. “He did not behave like a man whose wife had just fallen off a cliff,” Ertürk accused the tourist of indifference.

The driver noted that Aisal was surprisingly calm and level-headed. Erturk tried to get closer to the edge in order to better see where the woman had fallen, but Aisal stayed in the car to wait for the police to arrive and did not go anywhere.

Earlier in February, it was reported that a Turkish resident pushed his wife off a cliff for insurance benefits, and the photographs he took during a dangerous walk were a cover so that a man could later declare an “accident.”

It was noted that after the start of the investigation, another tourist found on his camera a recording of the events of those days. The footage taken a few minutes before the alleged murder shows the couple walking down the cliff to the sea, holding hands. The traveler noted the strange behavior of the couple.