Some thrill-seekers describe bungee jumping as a near-death experience, but few come as close as a man who managed to survive a rope snap in Thailand.

Footage of the horrific ordeal went viral this week after the 39-year-old tourist from Hong Kong went public with his story.

The tourist, who asked to use only his first name Mike to avoid online harassment, jumped from a 10-story platform in the city of Pattaya while on holiday in January this year.

Fortunately, the jump was made over water. The bungee cord snapped milliseconds before Mike neared the bottom of his jump, knocking him into the water.

“I landed on my left side, so the injuries were more serious there,” Mike said, recounting how he was covered in bruises. “It was like someone had really spanked me.”

His dive was witnessed by friends who were with him at Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park. Located in northwest Pattaya, the amusement park offers activities ranging from zip lines to live shooting.

Mike said he originally went to the park to try out the shooting range, but plucked up the courage to bungee jump after his friends challenged him.

“It was too loud, so I closed my eyes. I planned to open my eyes again when I recovered,” Mike said. “I realized the rope had snapped when I opened my eyes and was surrounded by water.”

He managed to resurface and swim, despite his feet being bound by the lower half of the broken bungee cord.

“If you don’t know how to swim, you’re in trouble,” he said.

Mike said the park refunded the cost of his jump and paid for x-rays and ultrasounds in Thailand.

Nithit Intim, founder of the park, confirmed that the accident had taken place and said it was the first time he had seen a rope break.

“Once the cord was severed, our team immediately pulled him out of the water and asked if he was okay,” he said. “He [Mike] he said he felt hurt. So we took him to the hospital.”

Intim said Mike signed a waiver before taking the jump. He also sent a photograph of what he said was the signed disclaimer, as well as copies of medical bills in Thailand.

“Our staff explained that if any mishap or accident occurs, our company will compensate the medical bills. But the customer cannot claim compensation for another type of expense,” said Intim.

He added that the park would be willing to pay any other direct medical expenses in Hong Kong if receipts were provided.