The company responsible for the vehicle is working to rescue the passengers; trip costs BRL 1.19 million per person

A submarine used to transport tourists disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean this Monday (June 19, 2023) while taking passengers to the wreckage of the Titanic. According to information from BBCthe Boston Coast Guard is looking for the submersible.

The company OceanGate Expeditions –responsible for organizing the expeditions– did not say how many people were on the submarine and said he was working to rescue the missing passengers.

“We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the submersible’s crew and their families.”said the company.

The expedition offered by OceanGate costs US$ 250,000 (R$ 1.19 million, at current prices) per guest and lasts for 8 days. Each boat has capacity for 5 people.



Playback/OceanGate

The submersible takes about 8 hours to reach the depth (3,800 meters) where the wreckage of the Titanic lies. The remains of the ship lie about 600 km off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada. Two other expeditions are scheduled for 2024.