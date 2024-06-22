Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

Press Split

A water emergency is causing problems in Italy. The island of Capri, which is popular with holidaymakers, is pulling the ripcord and imposing a short-term tourist ban.

Capri – “It is impossible to guarantee basic services for thousands of people.” Capri’s mayor Paolo Falco spoke out with these words on Saturday. He used them to justify a temporary tourist stop for the island in Italy. The reason behind this is problems with the water supply, which have been going on since Thursday (June 20).

Since Saturday morning (June 22), according to the mayor’s decree, tourists can no longer travel to Capri by ferry. However, residents can return to their homes after a stay on the mainland, reports the news agency AnsaThe island needs larger water supplies to cope with the number of visitors.

Italy’s island of Capri imposes tourist ban: “Water emergency”

Already on Thursday there was a sudden disruption in the supply line in Castellammare di Stabia. This subsequently caused major problems on the Sorrento peninsula and on Capri and has apparently not yet been completely resolved. In a press release, the Gori company reported Naples Todaythat the repair work on State Road 145, which was apparently the cause of the problem, had been completed. However, “technical problems” arose when the water was turned back on. This continues to lead to a water shortage in many places in the region – and on the island of Capri. The company assures that it is doing everything it can to “fix the critical problems and restore service”. It will contact the population again as soon as possible.

Italy’s popular island of Capri has imposed a tourist ban due to a “water emergency”. (Archive image) © IMAGO/Piovanotto Marco/ABACA

The daily newspaper The Messenger is already talking about a “nightmare day for Capri”. “The health and hygiene situation is explosive, we have taken our countermeasures and activated the crisis team and issued a restrictive order,” said Mayor Falco at LaPresseThis applies “until the water emergency ends”.

“Nightmare day for Capri”: Concern about water supply in Italy – “explosive situation”

Currently, however, there is apparently still a water supply in most parts of the island. Only a few remote areas of the municipality of Anacapri are left high and dry, according to the MessaggeroThe reason for this is that local reservoirs are currently feeding the network. Without a supply from the mainland, these reservoirs could quickly run out. Hence the tourist stop.

Ranking: The 15 most beautiful and popular holiday destinations in Italy View photo gallery

This is already causing long queues in the ports on the mainland, reports the Messaggero continued. Immediately after the regulation was published, ticket sales were stopped. Ships and boats that were already on their way to Capri were instructed by radio to turn back. Many companies refunded tickets or offered holidaymakers alternative tours, for example to Ischia, Sorrento or the Amalfi Coast.

Meanwhile, a small community in South Tyrol is delighted to have been named “Italy’s most beautiful lake.” (rjs)