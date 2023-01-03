“I express my utmost satisfaction with the immediate identification and subsequent arrest of the attacker” of the Israeli tourist at Rome’s Termini station. The Minister of the Interior declares it, Matteo Piantedosi, after the detention of a 25-year-old Polish homeless person at a station in Milan. “Citizens – continues the minister – must live in the awareness that there may be cases like this in which an aggression can take place in an insidious and not always predictable manner but this does not mean escaping the capillary control of the territory and the work of our forces of police, which I will never thank enough, capable of bringing the perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice in a short time”.