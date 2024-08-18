Home World

From: Martina Lippl

A passenger caused a disturbance on an Easyjet plane. The man now had to answer for his abysmal behavior in court.

Bristol – The Easyjet flight was on its way from Glasgow (Great Britain) to Tenerife (Spain). But then one passenger behaved completely inappropriately. Instead of a nice holiday on the Spanish Canary Island, the man now faces a hefty punishment: The passenger (34) was sentenced to eight months in prison for his “disgraceful behaviour”.

Tenerife holidaymaker smokes on board toilet and urinates in front of passengers in cabin

The drunk man smoked in the toileturinated in front of other passengers, destroyed a soap dispenser, ignored the pilot’s instructions and insulted and threatened the cabin crew, reported the BBC.

Because of his behavior, flight EZY3113 had to be diverted to Bristol (England) on 20 April. According to DailyMail The police met the 34-year-old on the tarmac. The return flight to Glasgow was also delayed until the next day. Due to the incident, the plane’s crew had reached their maximum flight time. Another passenger was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board, but was later released without further action.

Rioting Easyjet passenger sentenced to eight months in prison

His threatening and criminal behaviour was disgraceful, a police spokeswoman said after the verdict was announced on July 18, according to British media. “He caused considerable disruption to the passengers on board as well as to the airline and crew,” the BBC Sergeant Rachael Hodges of Avon and Somerset Police. “He now has a criminal record and has received a significant prison sentence as a result and hopefully it is a reminder to people flying away this summer of the need to behave when travelling.”

IPPEN.MEDIA has contacted EasyJet for a statement but has not yet received a response. Drunk passengers on airplanes are becoming an increasing problem.