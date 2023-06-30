Home page World

A tourist scribbles his girlfriend’s name on the walls of the Colosseum. A video of it is circulating on social media. He now faces a heavy fine.

Rome – The Italian capital is considered a romantic place for couples in love. But one tourist seems to have been dazzled by this atmosphere in Rome. He scribbled his own name and that of his girlfriend on a wall of the ancient Colosseum to prove his love for her, according to the news portal Quotidiano Nazionale had previously reported. Now the police are investigating the vacationer. He faces a heavy fine. A video of the action is circulating on social media.

Man scratches name on Colosseum wall – now faces jail time

According to this, another tourist who had observed the scene started filming the man in his action. You can see him carving “Ivan+Haley 23” with a key on a stone of the Colosseum wall, presumably the names of the two. The observer shared the video on Reddit.

The video could now be fatal for the vacationer. Because on this basis, the Archaeological Park Authority of the Colosseum has filed a complaint that the police in Italy are currently investigating against the tourist. He is threatened with a high fine, because in 2014 a tourist was sentenced to a fine of 20,000 euros and a four-year suspended sentence because he had painted something on the walls of the Colosseum.

In this case, the punishment should be similar, even a prison sentence is quite possible. Overall, Italy repeatedly relies on strict laws against tourists in order to curb the holiday rush. After all, Italy is threatened with tourist collapse in many regions.

“Uncivilized and senseless gesture”: Politicians rage over Colosseum desecration

Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano expressed anger at the Colosseum incident. Across from Quotidiano Nazionale he stated: “I consider it very serious, undignified and a sign of great discourtesy that a tourist should deface one of the most famous places in the world, a historical heritage.” The Colosseum has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1980. Sangiuliano hopes “that whoever made this gesture in the Flavian Amphitheater will be identified and punished according to our laws.”

The Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, also tweeted: “Really an uncivilized and senseless gesture to deface the Colosseum, a symbol of Rome and a World Heritage Site, with keys,” adding: “We condemn this barbaric behavior that is affecting the whole city.” offended, in the strongest possible way. I hope that the person responsible will be punished as he deserves.” Recently, Italy had drastically tightened the traffic rules in the middle of the holiday region.

Desecration at the Colosseum in Rome is not uncommon – ads mainly against tourists

Between 2017 and 2018 alone, there were over 40 reports of desecration of the Colosseum. In almost all cases, the perpetrators were tourists. In 2018, a man had removed a brick fragment from the memorial. In the end, there was a complaint about serious damage and illegal possession of state cultural property. Also in 2017, police officers found a brick from the Colosseum on a 15-year-old boy who was on a school trip to Rome.

In 2019, there were three ads of this type within a week. First, a woman thought it would be good to write the initials of her children and her husband on a pillar, then a 17-year-old Bulgarian student tried to engrave the letter “K” – that of her name – on a wall of a first-order monument. Complaints followed for a 29-year-old Hungarian and a 32-year-old Uruguayan for the same reason.