From: Johannes Nuss

After the restrictions imposed by Corona, millions of tourists are expected to spend their summer holidays in Italy in 2023. Regions, islands and cities take action.

Munich/Rome – Italy is currently preparing for a tourist rush in the summer. The Italian daily newspaper reported on this La Republicca. Because after a good three years of restrictions due to the corona pandemic, an enormous increase in tourist bookings is expected in Italy. They want to prepare for that, want to prepare for the rush in different regions and cities.

Tourist rush in summer: Italy is threatened with tourist collapse – restrictions for tourists planned

And it should be enormous, because according to the forecasts of the Demoskopika Institute, there will be over 442 million visitors. This corresponds to growth of 12.2 percent compared to 2022 and would represent the highest value ever. As for the arrivals of tourist groups, almost 127 million could be registered – the third highest value ever after 2019 (131 million) and 2018 (128 million). This has a driving effect on tourism spending, which in absolute terms could almost reach the €89 billion mark, with an estimated growth of 22.8 percent compared to 2022.

From the summer of 2023, tourists in the Italian city of Venice should pay an entrance fee. (Archive image) © Andrea Merola/dpa

Italy threatens tourist collapse: Around 61 million foreigners choose Italy as a holiday destination

So there are signs of a recovery in 2023 for tourism in Italy, also on the incoming tourist side: almost 61 million foreigners would choose Italy as a holiday destination, according to the estimates. All regional destinations are expected to see a positive trend in tourist flows this year.

Now people are trying to arm themselves in Italy for the impending tourist collapse. The first cities and regions have already taken the first measures, according to the report, others are considering La Republica Measures to somehow get the rush that is announced for the next few weeks and months under control. Like the online portal Travelbook.de reported, restrictions, rules and entrance fees for tourists are being considered, and some have already been enacted.

Venice: Tourists in Venice should pay 3 euros for the summer vacation in 2023

For example in Venice. It was originally intended that tourists would have to pay admission to visit the city from July 1, 2020. Three euros were planned, but then Corona came and with it unprecedented restrictions that caused tourism to collapse. The second start date – originally planned for January 2023 – could not be realized either. Now the entrance fee for the 2023 summer season is to come, but it is not yet clear whether that will work this time. It would be good for the city.

Lake Como: Municipalities and places want to limit coaches for the 2023 summer vacation

After a violent start to the season at Easter on Lake Como – a few weeks ago, northern Italy’s town was almost overrun by tourists – they want to do better in summer, eh Travelbook.de writes. Because the rush was so grotesque that many commuters could not go to their jobs in Switzerland due to the traffic jams caused by holidaymakers and tourists around Lake Como.

“The adoption of extraordinary measures to ban or limit heavy traffic is essential, especially for coaches, but also for vehicles such as trucks, articulated lorries, etc.,” the portal quotes the Mayor of Tremezzina, on Lake Como, Mauro Guerra.

Car and moped ban on Lampedusa – access restrictions for beaches on Sardinia planned

The government of the island of Lampedusa is planning severe cuts for tourists and visitors, the newspaper reports Il Mattino writes. Between July and the beginning of September 2023, it should be forbidden to come to the island by car or moped for a period of 40 days. This applies to everyone who does not live on the island. “There are about 6,700 residents and last year we had more than 200,000 arrivals, so we have prepared appropriate measures to manage the flows,” Mayor Filippo Mannino told the newspaper.

This is not planned in Sardinia, but it is loud Travelbook.de likely that there will be restricted access to beaches. The village of Baunei in the east of the island is said to be affected. An app is being developed especially for this purpose, which is intended to regulate visits to the beach. The whole thing should even cost six euros a day.

Fishing village Portofina prohibits standing still – South Tyrol limits the number of tourist beds

Also in Liguria, more precisely in the small village of Portofino with 400 souls, people are preparing for an enormous rush of holidaymakers. Because it is common here that the place is completely overcrowded during the holiday season. Mayor Matteo Viacava had already issued the “Ordinance on the Regulation of Tourist Flows” before Easter. It is now forbidden to stop in Portofino in particularly busy places – similar to the ban on staying that the city of Düsseldorf issued in the old town there during the corona pandemic, for example. This should be marked in Portofino by red zones.

Just like on Lake Como, the South Tyrolean region is preparing for an enormous rush of holidaymakers in the summer of 2023. In South Tyrol, the number of tourist beds was limited last year. The current plan is to reduce car traffic in Bolzano.