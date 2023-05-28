Daily Star: Tourist rented a house on Airbnb and found possum feces in her bed

An Australian tourist rented a house on Airbnb short-term rental service and woke up in the middle of the night in opossum feces. This is reported Daily Star.

A traveler who went on vacation said she was frightened to find feces and urine on the second half of her bed. Excrement was also on the floor near the bed, the girl shared in her social networks. “Something slept with me and I don’t know what it was. Some kind of animal, it spent the whole night in bed, ”the tourist was horrified.

The Australian later suggested that it was a possum that might have been hiding in the fireplace. After calming down, the traveler joked that the animal “turned out to be a gentleman” and did not bother her throughout the night.

