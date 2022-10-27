Sergio Murillo, a 39-year-old touristrecorded his own death when the zip line he was descending on broke and he ended up falling from a great height until hitting the ground. The tragedy occurred in Ceará, Brazil.

The tourist was in the company of his family when he decided to go down the Canoa creek supported by a zip line.

But suddenly, in the middle of the tour, you see the moment in which the attraction gives way and the tourist ends up falling violently against the sand.

(Read: Motorcyclists, the ones who die the most in traffic accidents in Cali).

On the other side, Sergio Murilo’s wife was also recording her husband’s journey, and how he was doing the same, she ended up recording the terrible death.

After the fall, the wife began to run desperately to help her partner.

(Keep reading: He entered a house alive, was killed with a screwdriver and left on a road).

According to the Brazilian press, Sergio Murilo received assistance on the spot and was transferred to a hospital, but arrived dead despite attempts to revive him on the way.

The incident occurred on October 10 and the authorities are now seeking to know the conditions in which the zip line was and determine who was to blame for the tourist’s death.

The owner of the attraction and a worker have already been questioned. Efforts are also being made to determine the height of the fall.

Following the accident, it was revealed that Murilo had posted videos on social media of the zip line he would ride, not knowing what would come next.

More news

Video: how parents and children fall for hair-raising crimes and drugs in Cali

Sebastián de Belalcázar: the monument in Cali was already restored

More than 150 km per hour: these are the most extreme roller coasters in the world

Due to technical failures, they had to go down the roller coaster ‘walking’

This will be the tallest roller coaster in the world: it will reach 250 km/h!

TRADE / PERU (GDA)