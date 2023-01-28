Since this morning, a tourist plane that left Campovolo in Reggio Emilia at 11.22 has been missing. Communications with the air traffic control center were interrupted while the aircraft was flying over the Apennines, and now searches are concentrated in that area, in particular between Emilia and Tuscany.

There would appear to be only the pilot on board, a 61-year-old from Reggio. So far the searches, made difficult by bad weather and the risk of avalanches, have given a negative result and, as Alpine Rescue informs us in a note, it is not excluded that in the next few hours night vision goggles will also be used, in an attempt to detect, possibly, the presence of the aircraft in the Apennine areas of Modena and Reggio Emilia.

An Air Force helicopter is still in the operational phase and, in all likelihood, in the next few hours the military will embark Alpine Rescue personnel at the Pavullo nel Frignano airport, to carry out a further night-time overflight.