The small plane that had been missing for over a month on January 28 in the Modena Apennines was found in the late afternoon. The aircraft was in a gully in the Pievepelago area. Inside, the pilot, dead: it is Ivano Montanari from Reggio, a 61-year-old who had left Campovolo in Reggio Emilia that day.

The searches had continued for a long time, in vain, with a significant deployment of forces but had been complicated by the snowfall in the area. The area has been cordoned off and recovery operations will begin at first light tomorrow. In the field of carabinieri, mountain rescue and firefighters.