Dramatic scenes in Croatia: Flames spread to the Biokovo Nature Park near Tučepi on Tuesday evening (30 July). © Ivo Cagalj/PIXSELL/imago

In Croatia, emergency services are battling devastating fires. Videos from the popular holiday resort of Tučepi on the Dalmatian coast are frightening.

Split – Apocalyptic scenes unfolded in Croatia. Red flames blaze meters high into the dark night sky. Photos and videos on social networks document the violent fire near Tučepi in Dalmatia. Another fire raged near Skradin (Šibenik-Knin) and threatened to spread to the Krka National Park. Hundreds of firefighters are working tirelessly. Firefighting planes are supporting the work from the air.

Apocalyptic scenes in Croatia: Fire threatens holiday resort and national parks

“As for Tučep, there was a big fight all night long. There was material damage, including an explosion. At some point a gas bottle exploded, but there were no casualties. Part of the fire also spread to the Biokovo National Park,” said fire chief Slavko Tucaković, according to dalmacijadanas.hr. The Croatian news portal net.hr headline: “Fiery Hell in Dalmatia”

Dramatic fire rages in Croatia – firefighters battle the flames all night

The fire in Tučep broke out on Tuesday evening (July 30) at around 8 p.m. The wind fanned the flames. Residents reportedly tried to protect their houses from the flames with water. According to the fire chief, every house was defended, but some areas had to be evacuated. Only about two weeks ago, Dalmatia near the resort of Trogir a large forest fire.

Vacationers in Tučepi stayed in their apartments for fear of the fire. They were able to watch the fire and smoke from the windows, it is said.

The situation in Tučepi on the Makarska Riviera, known for its kilometer-long sandy beach, has now calmed down. According to the state fire brigade headquarters HVZ, the fire is now under control. There are no more open fires.

Thick clouds of smoke are still in the air. The Biokovo National Park has been temporarily closed and the fire chief is appealing to the population to follow the instructions of the police and fire brigade.

Fires on the Adriatic: Krka National Park threatened by wildfire

There was a blaze near the Krka National Park near Skradin. According to the fire service, an area of ​​780 hectares was affected. The aim was to prevent the fire from spreading to the national park. However, the situation on Wednesday had improved significantly, according to the fire service. According to the Croatian Air Force, firefighting aircraft were also deployed. net.hr in use.

The Croatian National Fire Service’s record for Tuesday alone is impressive: 133 fire-fighting operations were recorded that day. 233 fire brigade associations with a total of 1,134 firefighters were involved with 346 fire engines and 20 fire-fighting aircraft for all fires combined.

Only recently, a fire broke out in the popular Port town of Makarska a luxury yacht in the middle of the night away. (ml)