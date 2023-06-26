The influencer asks “pasta and cappuccino”. The reaction of the waiter leaves you speechless: “We are slow …”

Pasta and cappuccino. A couple that always blows up the storm. This is demonstrated by the gag in which the famous American influencer was involved “The pasta queen”intent on eating pasta with pesto, asks the waiter for a Cappuccino. The latter’s shocked reaction is hilarious: “With pasta?“, he asks. “After pasta?“, he suggests again, visibly annoyed and then adds, putting his hands to his chest, resigned to the idea of ​​having to serve him, “what pain it makes me”.

“Eh we are slow – the words of the Italian waiter to the customer when he shows up at the table after several minutes – We pulled as much as possible so you wouldn’t eat cappuccino with pasta“. “I can’t believe I was involved in this gag,” concludes the influencer.

READ ALSO: No cappuccino after 12? That’s why it goes well with salty foods and at all times

Subscribe to the newsletter

