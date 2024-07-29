Home page World

Things are not looking good for the holiday paradise of Portocolom on Mallorca in the east of the island. Environmentalists are warning about the state of nature in the region.

Mallorca – Badia Portocolom is a 75.95 hectare area on Mallorca. The area in the east of the island is a real tourist magnet. According to the environmental group Grup Balear d’Ornithologia Mallorca (GOB), the area has an enormously high ecological value. Now, however, the GOB sees the region in danger, as the group explains in a notice For several years now, the region’s beaches have had to close at least once – often more often – a year due to poor water quality.

“Destruction of biodiversity”: Environmental group denounces condition of holiday magnet

Since 2006, the area has been part of the Natura 2000 protection program, the largest cross-border network of coordinated protected areas in the world. The group explains in its statement: “Despite its ecological value, this bay has suffered and continues to suffer.” The responsible authorities therefore bear responsibility for this: “There are many impacts, pressures and threats to which it is exposed, but they all ultimately lead to the impoverishment of the waters and the destruction of biodiversity.” The main reasons for the poor condition are therefore:

Overload by boats and yachts

Pollution of water by sewage and boating material

Concern about popular holiday bay on Mallorca: Overload by boats

Mass tourism on Mallorca does not stop at Portocolom. The region is a popular mooring place for fishing boats and yachts. However, according to the GOB, the coast is overloaded due to the high number of moorings. They take up a large area of ​​the bay. Therefore, many captains moor on the so-called Posidonia meadow – an area of ​​so-called Neptune grass – which would be damaged when the anchor is pulled out.

Natura 2000 protection programme Natura 2000 is an EU-wide network of protected areas for the conservation of habitats and species. It is made up of the protected areas of the Birds Directive and the protected regions of the Fauna-Flora-Habitat Directive. With around 27,000 protected areas covering almost 18.6 percent of the land area, Natura 2000 is the largest cross-border network of coordinated protected areas in the world. Source: Federal Ministry for the Environment and Nature Conservation

Although the coastal area has a so-called “anchor surveillance vessel”, “this is not enough, as it is also responsible for monitoring the coastal area that extends from the vicinity of Cala Figuera to s’Estany d’en Mas,” the group explains. The GOB is therefore calling for a separate boat for the municipality of Felanitx – the competent authority – and for this task to be strengthened.

Seaweed meadow in the innermost part of the bay suffers from boat anchors

There is currently no anchoring allowed in the bay. This also leads to the destruction of the Cymodocea nodosa meadow – an area of ​​seaweed – in the innermost part of the bay because ships are parked there.

Wastewater enters the sea – residential buildings and sewage treatment plants pollute water quality off Portocolom

Another reason for the state of the bay is wastewater from households on the coast that ends up in the sea. Many of the buildings there do not have an appropriate sewage system due to a lack of connection to the sewer system. The group is therefore calling on the Felanitx town council to take appropriate measures. The cleaning, repair and painting of boats is also a reason why toxic waste such as paint, oil and bilge water ends up in the sea. A nearby sewage treatment plant also has a huge impact on water quality.

Since the beginning of 2023, the authorities have declared the area a special protection zone and launched a management plan: “However, the pressures have not decreased, nor have measures been taken to eliminate them,” the group said. The local government’s plan calls for a maximum boat speed of three knots to avoid stirring up the water, which has a negative impact on the photosynthesis of marine plants. According to Natura 2000, however, there is no sign of the regulation being implemented. With the current development, the health of people and the environment in the region is at great risk.

Ministry announces measures – environmental protection group is concerned

The Ministry of the Sea and Water Cycle has already announced again that it wants to repair the ecosystem around Portocolom on the east coast. However, the environmental group is calling for quick action: “We are extremely concerned that the responsible authorities (ABAQUA, Conselleria del Mar i del Cicle de l’Igua and Ajuntament de Felanitx) are not paying attention to water management and are not giving it priority.” Most recently, Mallorca even announced official measures against “towel wars”.