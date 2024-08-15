In Thailand, a tourist leaned out of a train, smashed her head on a pole and fell onto the tracks. The incident occurred on August 5 and was captured on video posted by the country’s National Railways Facebook account. (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation and banned).

The 19-year-old girl wanted to take a nice photo and leaned out of the carriage while it was moving. At that moment, the traveler hit her head on a pole. She continued to hold on to the railing for a few seconds, and then lost consciousness and fell onto the station platform.

The victim complained of a finger injury and a severe headache, so she was hospitalized. A brain scan did not reveal any internal injuries, but the girl was diagnosed with head contusions and was then discharged. After this incident, railway employees urged passengers to follow safety rules.

A similar incident occurred in Thailand in December 2022. A tourist leaned out of a train to take a selfie, but lost his grip and crashed.