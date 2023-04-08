An Italian tourist was killed and six others injured in what Israeli authorities call a “terror attack” in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday. This is reported by international news agencies. A car drove into a crowd of people near a park and flipped over. The driver’s motive is still unclear. The attack has not yet been claimed.

Local police say they shot and killed the driver. Israeli rescue services report that some of the injured were British and Italian tourists. The injured were not in serious condition. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said in a response that he wants to deploy more military personnel to deal with the violence.

The incident follows new tensions between Israel and both Palestine and Lebanon. On Wednesday, several Palestinians were injured after an Israeli police raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. In the night from Thursday to Friday, Israel then carried out rocket attacks in southern Lebanon, after at least thirty rockets were fired from that country. On Friday, a Palestinian attack on two Jewish sisters in the West Bank followed.