Chinese tourist held in dog cage for 20 days after kidnapping in Philippines

A Chinese tourist, whose name has not been released, was kidnapped from a nightclub in the Philippines and held in a dog cage for 20 days. This is reported Daily Star.

It is noted that a native of Shanghai was attacked in the city of Angeles when she was walking with a friend. Subsequently, the girl’s lover turned to the police. The man said that a video was sent to his phone from an unknown number, where his chosen one was allegedly beaten with a baseball bat. Also, according to him, the attackers demanded a ransom of 180 thousand pounds (about 13 million rubles).

It is known that the victim managed to escape from the kidnappers, after which the police found her. So, law enforcement officers went to the house where the tourist was kept, but the suspects managed to escape. Law enforcement officers confirmed that in this room there was a cramped dog cage with several pillows and a bucket inside.

In October 2021, it was reported that in Italy, a group of criminals kidnapped a tourist from the UK and held him captive for eight days, extorting money. The man was able to send SMS with a coded message to his loved ones, thanks to which he was saved.