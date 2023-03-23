Home page World

Christoph Gschossmann

In Thailand, a man was lucky: when he tried bungee jumping, the rope broke. But he escaped with minor injuries.

Pattaya – The city of Pattaya in Thailand is known as a tourist magnet: red light district, amusement park, white sandy beach, one hotel after the other. Fun, party and lots of alcohol – here you can leave everyday life behind. A tourist from Hong Kong in China thought the same thing. He wanted to try the ultimate thrill and try a bungee jump, but then the nightmare happened: the rope broke. CNN, among others, reported on this. A video of the jump went viral on the internet.

But first the good news: he survived, even though he was Changthai Thappraya Safari and Adventure Park jumped 100 feet from a 10-story platform. He fell into the lake below, lost consciousness for a moment, but luckily regained consciousness. He then swam to shore with the help of a park employee.

Friends convince Hong Kong tourists to go bungee jumping

The man, who only wanted to be called “Mike” for privacy reasons, did not get out of the matter completely unharmed. He suffered bruises, abrasions and a lung infection. “I landed on my left side, so the injuries were more severe there,” he told CNN. His friends had challenged him to the jump, originally he wanted to try a shooting range in the amusement park.

Of the jump he said: “It was really high so I closed my eyes. I planned on opening my eyes again when I got back on my feet,” Mike said. “When I opened my eyes, I realized the cord had snapped and I was surrounded by water.”

While his medical expenses were covered by travel insurance, the park’s founder, Nihit Intim, offered him compensation of HK$2,300 alongside his apology – though that’s only around €270. The tourist has complained to the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Intim said Mike signed a liability waiver before the jump. The park still wants to pay for the medical costs.

Speaking of vacation: The North Sea island of Sylt is one of the 50 places in the world that you should definitely visit this year – at least that’s what “Time Magazine” thinks. (cgsc)