From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Enjoying the evening breeze after a warm day at the beach with a nice Peroni? Not in an Italian city. Alcohol is banned due to massive security problems.

Udine – In Udine, Italy, those responsible are taking drastic measures following violent acts: the mayor is “drying out” the entire city. On Tuesday (June 25, 2024), Alberto Felice De Toni decreed that the sale of alcoholic beverages in the municipal area will be prohibited from 9 p.m. in the evening until 8 a.m. the next day.

It is no coincidence that the reason for the violence is found in alcohol. “Consumption of alcohol has been proven to increase the risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of violence,” writes the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health on its website. Udine is going even further with its ban on the sale of drinks: the sale of non-alcoholic drinks will also be prohibited at these times in the future. In Venice, alcohol was banned in public on New Year’s Eve.

Injured people during the night in Udine – Mayor reacts

Several Italian media outlets are reporting the prohibition rule in unison. On weekends, foot patrols in the center are being reinforced, including with army soldiers. In view of the tense security situation in the city of 100,000 inhabitants, the Provincial Committee for Order and Security met with the mayor and three city councilors.

Picturesque, but currently not without danger: The picture shows the Piazza della Liberta in Udine. © IMAGO / Val Thoermer



Violence had occurred during the night hours, and several people were injured. “Unfortunately, recent incidents have shown us that we need to do more to ensure public safety. The city and its citizens are demanding that we take decisive and resolute action to prevent such incidents from happening again,” said the mayor.

From 1 a.m. onwards, drinks may no longer be sold in restaurants

Specifically, it was decided to prohibit the sale of takeaway alcohol in glass bottles after 9 p.m., while the supply of alcohol in premises will be suspended from 1 a.m. The council’s order will be valid for 60 days. There is also the idea of ​​limiting glass, whether in the form of bottles or glasses, on the streets so that it cannot become a weapon. The mayor will therefore speak to the waste collection company about this.

The presence of the army is also an indication of how bad the situation in the city currently is. Army personnel have been transferred from the Cavarzerani area to the center, where foot patrols by the State Police, the Carabinieri, the Guardia di Finanza and the local police are being reinforced, especially on weekends.

Shortage of police personnel in Udine

The situation in Udine must be addressed “to ensure that it does not become structural,” commented Prefect Domenico Lione. The local police union also wants to consult on the critical problems. The union complains of difficulties in fulfilling control and security obligations in the area. These are also said to exist due to the lack of personnel on duty at the police headquarters and in the special areas of the Friuli State Police.

According to the report, the number of police officers in 2024 will be 52 fewer than in 2023. Since October, the union reports, a total of around 100 colleagues from various police forces have been sent to the province of Udine due to border closures, which means an expenditure of around five million euros in eight months. There is a risk that the basic functionality of the state police authority will be compromised.

