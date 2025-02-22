02/22/2025



The images that this year leaves the Venice Carnivalwhich began on February 14 and ends on March 4, do not leave anyone indifferent. And at the same time that anyone can enjoy their culture and an event so traditional, historical and unique in the world, excess tourists leaves, at the same time, stamps so shocking that many wonder to what extent the Access to the city that comes into force next April.

Italian media have been echoing for days agglomerations and chaos that the Carnival of Venice is causing. Such is the situation that criticism of mass tourism has not been expected.

According to the country’s press, thousands of people came last weekend to see the Inaugural parade for the Grand Canal that stars the emblematic ‘Pantegana‘, a gigantic cardboard rat. Behind her, a hundred decorated vessels and disguised rowers that moved from the Plaza de San Marcos to the Rialto bridge.

No one wanted to miss this moment. Thousands of tourists gathered on the banks, piers and main streets, causing large agglomerations and blockages and hindering the passage of pedestrians who tried to move from one place to another. Such was the situation that a Atasco at the Rialto Bridge.









According to official data, 150,000 tourists collapsed the city during the first weekend of Carnival. Only on Sunday, about 60,000 arrived in Venice, including Spaniards (18%) and French (16%). Everyone wonders what will happen this second weekend that also coincides with the Venice-Lazio football match.

The tourist massification of Venice has long been in the point of the authorities. Therefore, the City Council has taken letters in the matter and next April 18 will enter into force an access ratethat is, a fee that occasional visitors must pay, in some specific days of 2025, they have all those who go on weekends or in holiday periods. The set price is 5 or 10 euros per daydepending on when the ticket is bought.

A highly anticipated carnival

The edition of Venice Carnival 2025 celebrates the tricentennial of Giacomo Casanova with a special edition entitled ‘The time of Casanova’, dedicated to the timeless figure of the Venetian icon. It is one of the most fascinating figures in Venetian history, born in 1725 and famous for his adventurous life, but also for his free spirit, his ingenuity and his love for art and beauty.

The beginning of the Venice Carnival this year has also coincided with Valentine’s Day, so a special evening was organized on Friday, February 14 in the San Marcos Square To celebrate love. However, as is tradition, the first weekend there was also the classic ship parade.

Throughout these days, the city hosts celebrations and outdoor shows in the fields and squares thanks to the ‘Venice Carnival Street Show‘, which offers a rich event program in Venice, Mestre, the islands of La Laguna and the municipalities.

The parades of allegorical floats are confirmed throughout the territory, from the islands of La Laguna to Mestre, involving all the continental venice (desire, chirignago, pellestrina, Lido di Venezia, Marghera, Burano, Campalto, Mestre and Zelarino). It is also essential to visit the Plaza de San Marcos these days with its customs and traditions.