The Boeing 747 only comes into action when Mallorca tourism is posting record numbers – unusually early this summer.

Mallorca – The Boeing 747 lands in Mallorca on June 15th, a month earlier than last year – a highlight for aircraft fans, but also for the tourism industry. The use of the jumbo plane points to record-breaking visitor numbers.

Boeing 747 sighted: Lufthansa reacts to tourist high in Mallorca

About 600 passengers fit in a Boeing 747. Lufthansa relies on such jumbo machines for flights from Frankfurt to Mallorca and back only in the high season. And only if there is no other way to handle the large rush. The fact that this was already the case in June fits with the information from the island radio of Mallorca: The island should therefore be “particularly busy from June 10th to 30th.” The broadcaster refers to booking figures from hoteliers, tour operators and airlines. The tourist rush to Mallorca was particularly high in May: Palma de Mallorca Airport recorded an increase of almost 10 percent with 3,421,182 passengers, according to a press release from the airport.

As usual apart from the Corona years, the first Boeing 747 was already used at Easter and the beginning of the party season in Mallorca. But unlike last year, the subsequent summer premiere will follow unusually early – in June instead of July. It is possible that the “Queen of the Skies” will be able to be marveled at particularly frequently in Frankfurt and Mallorca this year.

Airplane fans watch jumbo planes to Mallorca: That’s why the Boeing 747 is a rather rare sight

The Boeing 747 gained popularity in the 1970s and for decades was considered the world’s largest passenger aircraft. In 2005 it was replaced by the Airbus 380, which is currently celebrating a comeback after a three-year break. The giant machines are criticized for their inefficiency. The reasons at a glance:

High utilization cannot be reliably achieved (over 80 percent on average)

Running four engines is expensive – more modern variants offer similar capacities with two engines

High fuel consumption

The big US airlines United and Delta took the Boeing 747 machines out of their fleets years ago and more and more airlines are joining them. The dwindling popularity means that the “Queen of the Skies” says goodbye. The last model was recently delivered. The production stop will therefore make the plane increasingly rare in the coming years. Possibly one more reason for so-called “planeseekers” to follow the Mallorca missions.