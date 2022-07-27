Home page World

Of: Christina Denk

On a return trip from Mykonos to London, a Briton was hit by a rotor blade. He died instantly. The descriptions of the accident differ greatly.

Spata – A holiday end with horror: On Monday, British holidaymakers were on their way from Mykonos back to London by helicopter. The accident happened during a stopover in Spata. The group of students was to change there to a private plane to London.

While exiting the helicopter, Jack, 22, got too close to the helicopter’s spinning rotor blades. One of the propellers probably hit him in the head and caused severe injuries. He died instantly. How did that happen?

Mykonos return trip: 22-year-old Briton hit by rotor blade – did he rush back to the propellers?

There are apparently two versions of how the accident happened in Greece: after landing, the four passengers disembarked and “were escorted to a private lounge where they awaited a private flight to London,” said Ioannis Kandyllis, chairman of the Greek Aviation Accidents Committee. The Sun With. Arrived at the lounge, however, the 22-year-old left, “hurrying to the helicopter at a fast pace,” it says.

Witnesses saw him holding a cell phone. The police are checking whether the student was on the phone or wanted to take a photo in front of the machine. The Greek media also report this unanimously. The crew tried to stop Fenton with calls to stop, quoted The Sun candylis.

Accident on Mykonos return trip: friends tell a different story – selfie version “is nonsense”

Jack’s friends disagree with the depictions. A friend who was in the same helicopter said that DailyMail: “There were no instructions when we got off the plane.” Nor did anyone direct her to the lounge. “We got out alone and nobody stopped Jack going to the back of the helicopter. None of us reached the lounge before the accident happened.” He also didn’t make a call.

His sister also contradicted the representations DailyMail. “The fact that he went back to take a selfie is nonsense,” said the sister. Nobody knows exactly why he turned around, maybe he forgot something.

Mykonos: Investigations after the helicopter accident: were the parents in the second helicopter?

The second helicopter, which followed the accident helicopter, landed in Athens. The occupants should be spared the scene of the accident. Reports initially assumed the parents were in the second helicopter. Daily Mail later reported the inmates were other friends and Robin Stanton-Gleaves, owner of Bromley FC and father of one of the friends. Jack’s parents had stayed in Kent, UK and only found out about the tragic accident several hours later.

“We only got last night [Montag, 25.7] at 10 p.m. find out what happened. We are totally devastated. He was the most wonderful boy,” adds the mother DailyMail quoted. The accident in Greece, where severe forest fires are raging, reportedly happened around 6:20 p.m.

After the accident on Monday, the pilot and two technicians from the ground staff were provisionally arrested on Tuesday. However, they were later released. The course of the accident is now being investigated by aviation accident experts. As The Sun reports, the helicopter’s rotor blades can continue to rotate for two minutes after the engine is shut down. Now the question to be answered is: did the pilot allow the British holidaymakers to disembark? An accident happened to a German family near Amsterdam. Only the seven-year-old daughter survived the canoe accident. (chd)