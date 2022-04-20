Black coat a little like Bruce Wayne, on board one of the typical wooden motorboats of the Lagoon, Roger Federer landed yesterday in Venice. Having been missing from the playing fields for (a long, too) long time, to be precise from Wimbledon, every appearance or social message of the Swiss is wrapped in a sort of adoring mysticism and welcomed with hundreds of thousands of likes, which makes it clear how much he still is. loved the former world number one, on the threshold of 41 years.

Federer arrived in Venice not in an official capacity (there was no trace on his social networks but he was still immortalized), but for events related to the Biennale, which will raise the curtain on April 23 and will then continue for about seven months. The Swiss, in all likelihood, is in those parts for sponsors, perhaps to shoot some commercials, or to enjoy a private preview in peace. It is not known. What his fans certainly want to know, and more generally the whole tennis world, is when the twenty-time slam winner will return to the field in an official competition. No date has been set for his return, and several times both Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic, the people who closely follow Federer, have expressed doubts about returning to Wimbledon and more generally about the possibility of seeing him on the pitch before the end of the season. ‘summer.

Laver Cup

Rumors, obviously not confirmed, claim that the return date will be that of “his” tournament, the Laver cup, scheduled in London from 23 to 25 September. Tournament of him in the sense that it belongs to him, since Federer is one of the creators and organizers. This would not surprise at all: personal interests aside (his return would make the expectation skyrocket), the Laver Cup is little more than an exhibition, even if with very high level players, a perfect test to break in arm, legs. and above all knee, that right knee operated on last year and that didn’t want to heal. Things now seem to be getting better, and in the past few days, posts on social media have shown a Federer intent on a slow return to training, in the gym and on the pitch. Therefore, it will probably take a few months to go back to admire one of the greatest players of all ages on the pitch, always with the doubt about what he will want to do next. Will he be competitive again? Will he still be part of the circuit? Will he try to compete for a full season, maybe the last one, for a hello in all those tournaments, from the Australian Open onwards, that have made him immortal? Whatever his decision will be, the world awaits him.