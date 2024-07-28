Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

In the US state of California, a 20-year-old woman died while hiking with her father. Her shoes are said to have contributed to the tragedy.

Sierra Nevada – More than 3.7 million visitors flock to Yosemite National Park in California (USA) every year. According to The Weather Channel per day Almost 1,000 climbers climbed the landmark: the 2,693-meter-high Half Dome. Since safety could no longer be guaranteed, a lottery was introduced that awards 300 “permits” every day. For July 13, the lot fell to a father and his 20-year-old daughter – which proved to be their downfall.

They had barely reached the summit of Half Dome when a storm suddenly rolled in. “A black cloud rolled in. I said: We have to get down now because we don’t want to stand up here in the rain,” the father told the news portal SF Gate. But then fate took a cruel turn: on the way down, the 20-year-old fell to her death in front of her father. Shortly before, she had complained that her new hiking boots were so slippery.

“Dad, my shoes are so slippery”: Tourist fell because of new hiking boots

When the father-daughter duo learned they had been given a permit to climb, they postponed all their plans to drive from their hometown of Phoenix to Yosemite National Park the next day. Despite a ranger warning them of an approaching storm, they made the steep hike, the father said. It wasn’t long before the weather changed on the summit and a “roaring clap of thunder” was heard.

A 20-year-old tourist fulfilled a dream with her father and climbed Half Dome. But tragedy struck on the way down. (Symbolic image) © Design Pics/Imago

Father and daughter then began the descent together with other mountaineers. On the slippery and wet surface of the mountain, it was a risky operation – even for experienced hikers and climbers. People clung to the wire ropes that serve as safety in the pouring rain. Some began to slip. The 20-year-old tourist also struggled because, according to her father, she was wearing new hiking boots that did not offer good traction.

“Dad, my shoes are so slippery,” were one of her last words. Her father tried to calm her down: “Let’s take one step at a time.” A moment later, both of her feet gave up their grip. “She just slid to the side, right past me, down the mountain,” her father said. “It happened so quickly.” Despite the fall from a great height, he did not give up hope that his daughter might have survived the accident.

A risky climbing tour in the Salzburg region, however, ended well: the mountain rescue team had to rescue the father and his daughter from a 200-meter-high wall. The rescue team was stunned because neither of them had any experience.

Father called after his daughter: “If you can hear my voice, give me a sign”

After the father realized what had just happened, he abseiled down as quickly as possible. “I just wanted to get my daughter,” he explained to the news portal. He quickly realized that the mountain was too steep. He couldn’t reach her. He started screaming for someone to call the emergency services, but no one responded. He then called the emergency services himself. “If you can hear my voice, give me a sign. I love you,” he shouted over and over into the ravine.

It took three hours for a helicopter with emergency services to arrive, but they could only confirm the death of the 20-year-old tourist. As was later revealed, she died of a skull fracture during the fall. Her backpack with all the photos she had taken on the hiking trip was recovered.

This is not an isolated case: other mountaineers have also fallen to their deaths from the mountain – according to SF Gate primarily because of the slippery granite surface during rain showers. “It won’t bring my daughter back, but I want to advocate for a safer route to the summit of Half Dome,” said the father. (cln)