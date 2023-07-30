Home page World

From: Mark Stoffers

It was to be her first cruise and possibly her last. Because an American experienced a vacation on the “Wonder of the Sea” to wave away.

Munich – A cruise, it’s fun. A cruise is beautiful. Joey Hadden probably imagined her first vacation trip on a cruise ship like this or something similar. And this right away on the “Wonder of the Sea”, currently the largest cruise ship in the world.

But firstly it turned out differently and secondly than you think. After all, there are ugly truths about a cruise vacation. A few were also given to the American – involuntarily. Because instead of cruising through the Caribbean on the giant steamer, letting your soul dangle and really relaxing, there was no question of relaxation. Instead, the woman experienced a real debacle vacation on the cruise ship.

“Crushes and queues”: vacationer experiences debacle on the largest cruise ship in the world

Because Hadden spent most of his time squeezing through crowds on the cruise ship or wasting precious vacation time in queues. Instead of enjoying healthy sea air and collecting lasting impressions, the backs of fellow vacationers imprinted themselves. In other words: there was no relaxation.

Like another “horror” cruise ship vacation, this voyage on the massive luxury cruiser turned into a single debacle. The cruise ship was hopelessly overcrowded with its 5,000 passengers, although with a length of 362 meters the giant steamer should have offered enough space for some peace and quiet. However, the opposite was the case, so the vacationer experienced her blue miracle on the “Wonder of the Seas”.

Debacle on the cruise ship: Vacationer experiences hopeless “crowd” on luxury cruiser

“There were crowds and queues everywhere, even at the buffet,” Hadden tells dem Business Insider. “The pool decks were just as crowded.” Beyond that, there wasn’t much of a sense of peace and quiet. Instead, it was very loud and, despite the ban, almost the entire contingent of loungers with towels was reserved. “I had to wait until the evening to find a seat. Then it was too windy and cold outside to enjoy the pool.”

Beach chairs reserved with towels and endless queues. This is definitely not how a vacationer imagined her first cruise. © IMAGO/Gerard Bottino

At least the shore leave and excursions should create a bit of a holiday feeling … one would think. But wrong thought. Here, too, the experiences left the vacationer bitterly disappointed on her first cruise. “I often had to fight my way through the crowds just to find signs for my excursions.” Long journeys in non-air-conditioned buses followed, for example to move in single file on a suspension bridge in the treetops with countless holidaymakers.

Horror trip on the cruise ship: Returning from excursions is just an impertinence

Due to the security controls, the return to the “Wonder of the Seas”, which will soon be replaced as the largest cruise ship in the world, was an impertinence. Again endless waiting times, which also set in with the leisure activities and caused trouble on the cruise.

Despite the disappointment with her first cruise, Hadden seems to be having a hard time “Robbery” before, like a frustrated Croatia vacationer. In fact, the American is not discouraged by the experiences and does not even want to rule out another trip on a cruise ship. However: “Next time,” says the vacationer, “I’ll book in the off-season to avoid the crowds.”